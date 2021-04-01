Parents in Regional School Unit 21 are invited to a virtual open house for the Middle School of the Kennebunks with Principal Marty Bouchard on Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

The Google Meet link is jvs-wtxk-zsf or call in at 317-961-0843‬.‬

Anyone with children in third, fourth or fifth grade from Kennebunk and Kennebunkport are encouraged to attend, though all are welcome. The district’s first event was geared to Arundel families. Any of those who missed the session should join the upcoming online meeting to learn about the opportunities available to students in grades 6-8.

In addition, a sixth-grade parent information night will be held later in the month, for fifth-grade parents only.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »