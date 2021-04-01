CAPE ELIZABETH – Randall Wells Jordan, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his daughter Lorraine’s home in Windham after a short illness with his family by his side.

He was born on April 27, 1926 in Portland, the son of Pomeroy Dyer Jordan and Ivy May (Jenks) Jordan.

Raney lived in Cape Elizabeth and attended Cape Elizabeth schools. He spent his childhood working on the family farm (Jordan’s Farm) on Wells Road alongside his parents and siblings. He was the youngest of nine children, Dwight Jordan, Dorothy (Jordan) Miller, Kenneth Jordan, Emma (Jordan) Kennedy, Norma (Jordan) Wainwright, William Jordan, Chadwick Jordan, and Barbara (Jordan) Conley.

As a WWII veteran he joined the U.S. Navy on April 26, 1944, two days after his 17th birthday. He served as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Boxer. He was proud that he was on board the Boxer when the WWII Peace Agreement was signed. During this time service, he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and the Asiatic–Pacific Theater Medal. He was fortunate enough to spend time in Japan and China after the signing of the Peace Agreement.

After leaving the Navy he moved back to his beloved Cape Elizabeth and work for Murray Construction but most of his life was spent working for Caterpillar and then for Jordan Milton in Scarborough. He was a heavy equipment operator, working in the woods of both Maine and New Hampshire demonstrating heavy equipment for the loggers. It was known throughout the construction industry that there was not a piece of heavy equipment he could not operate.

He met our mother and the love of his life in 1946 and married on Jan. 4, 1947. Together they raised five children in South Portland. They were happily married for 40 years before Louise passed away on Dec. 16, 1986.

After losing his beloved wife, Raney was fortunate enough to meet Frances Jordan, a former girlfriend from high school. Together they shared 25 wonderful, happy years, traveling, golfing and enjoying and loving both extended families and their grandchildren. Frances passed away on April 23, 2015.

Our Dad was a true family man having built two homes for his family – one in Cape Elizabeth and the other in South Portland. He loved teaching us how to have fun in life – swimming, camping, snowmobiling, ice skating and teaching us how to drive a standard. Something he thought everyone should know how to do.

He was a member of the Construction Golf League for several years and after we grew up and left home, he spent most Sunday mornings on the golf course. Upon his retirement he worked as a greenskeeper at the Purpoodock Golf Club with his son, Randy.

Throughout our lives we never doubted his love for his children. He lovingly cared for our mother and Frances, as well as his children and grandchildren. We never once doubted his commitment to his family. Dad was a man of immense integrity as well as a man of honor. We do not remember a time he did not keep his word or promises to us. He was a quiet man, always polite, friendly and treating others with respect and had a great sense of humor. He was a “straight-shooter” who never forced his thoughts on us, but when he felt something was important, his advice was always welcomed. Before his passing we were able to spend quality time with him, which was a gift for him as well as us.

Raney is predeceased by his parent; siblings; his wife, Louise and his companion Frances; his daughter, Sandra (Jordan) Dorr; and grandson, Kevin Michael MacDonald.

He is survived his four children, Randy Jordan Jr., and his partner Barbara Bagshaw of Cocoa, Fla., Diane Jordan of Portland, Lorraine Jordan and her husband Mark DiPierro of Windham, Janice (Jordan) DiMauro and her husband Bob DiMauro of Windham and son-in-law Dick Dorr, husband to his daughter Sandra. He has 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their support during this difficult time and all of our family and friends for their support and encouragement.

Visitation will be held on April 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will be in the spring. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to:

Hospice of Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous