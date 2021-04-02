SCARBOROUGH — The C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, presented by Town & Country FCU, is happening this year but with a twist as a result of the pandemic. This year’s event will be a ‘virtual’ 3-on-3, co-ed, free throw competition that will take place over a 4-week period, with teams eliminated each week. There is an adult division and three junior divisions available.

This year marks the 27th Annual event, building upon its previous distinction as Maine’s longest, continuous-running, 3-on-3, co-ed, charity basketball tournament. Normally, the in-person event features hundreds of participants gathering each winter at USM in Gorham.

“Unfortunately, health concerns and protocols regarding in-person events prevent this year’s Swish-Out from happening in person in its usual format. However, the reality is the need to raise funds for children with cancer and their families is still very much needed. As a result, we decided to hold the Swish-Out but it looks a little different this year. We promise it will still be fun and continue the long tradition of raising funds for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program,” said Jon Paradise, tournament founder and the senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach for Town & Country FCU, which is the presenting sponsor of the event.

The format of this year’s event will be a weekly free throw competition where three participants (one has to be a member of the opposite sex) form a team and each participants take 50 free throws. The free throws can be taken from anywhere (indoor or outdoor) that has a regulation free throw line or a close facsimile, and do not have to be taken at the same time. The collective total from the team is reported each week. The 25 percent of teams in each division with the lowest total will be eliminated while the remainder will move on to the next week. There will be weekly winners of gift cards, and the top three teams in each division at the end of the 4-week competition will win prizes. Every participant receives a t-shirt just for registering.

“This event is happening because of the great support of sponsors and past participants. We are hopeful that many of our regular participating teams will join the event this year. The good news people from anywhere can participate. A team can be whatever people want it to be — co-workers, relatives, friends, classmates, etc. It’s a great team-building event so we hope to get a number of businesses involved,” added Paradise.

There is one adult division, and three junior divisions — high school; 7th/8th grade; and 5/6th grade. There is a $75 flat entry fee for each team, but participants can raise additional funds online.

Registration for this year’s event is now open and all online at events.mmc.org/swishout21

For more information, call or text Jon Paradise at 207-653-2309; or email [email protected] Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Swish-Out began in 1994 and had seven teams and raised $575 the first year. Last year, the tournament had nearly 60 teams (a sold-out field) participate and, most importantly, raised nearly $50,000 for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Since it started, the tournament has raised $525,000 for children with cancer and their families.

All money raised through registration, sponsorships and contributions will go directly to the cause.

The event is presented by Town & Country FCU, with additional major sponsorship support from PCH Media, WEX, Next Level Solutions, M.R. Brewer, Bancvue, Enterprise, Tricorp FCU, My Bob’s Discount Furniture, Risbara Bros. Construction, Martin’s Point Healthcare, Maine Elite Basketball Club, and new sponsors are being added every day.

