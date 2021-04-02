Portland police are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Cemetery after more than 150 monuments and gravesites were recently toppled or damaged.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” Chief Frank Clark said in a statement. “We have bolstered patrols in the cemeteries, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police department, even anonymously, to help us solve this senseless vandalism.”

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers running away from the cemetery on Friday, according to a statement. But the extent of the damage indicates that it occurred over several days.

The city established the cemetery in 1854. A spokesman for the department said the oldest sections were the most affected, followed by the area near the ponds.

Police asked the public to report any suspicious activity and share any information that could help the department at (207) 874-8575. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s tip line at (207) 874-8584 or by texting the keyword “PPDME” plus their message to 847411.

