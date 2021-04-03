ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he’s lost his affection for the game.

“I just wanted to prove everyone wrong,” the 28-year-old posted on social media Saturday. “As time went on, baseball became more of a business and less of a game. I couldn’t help but notice my love and passion for this game started to diminish. I always thought baseball was a cool job. I also knew that same job paid extremely well. What young kid doesn’t want a cool job that pays well?”

The right-hander, who pitched for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2016 and 2017, was one of the key pieces of the Angels’ bullpen the past three seasons after he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a trade for Ian Kinsler.

Buttrey struggled with control problems during spring training, however, and was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.

His 115 appearances from 2018-20 were fourth on the team among pitchers, and he was 8-11 with 11 saves and a 4.30 ERA.

Buttrey said he informed the Angels of his decision to leave baseball, and the organization asked him to take some more time to think about it. He did not outline his next steps in his statement.

Angels Manager Joe Maddon said before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that he had not been in contact with Buttrey since last weekend, but that he did see the statement.

“I could hear his voice as I’m reading it. He’s a very thoughtful young man and I understood precisely what he’s talking about,” Maddon said. “If the fun is diminished, don’t do it. I totally agree with that. I think as youth, we’ve all gone through those moments about choosing things that follow your heart, as opposed to not. And so a lot of respect to what he said.

“I’m wishing nothing but the best. I’m looking forward to staying in touch with him and being of help in any way I can.”

TWINS: Minnesota placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list because of a mild right hamstring strain.

The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 3: Gary Sanchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games, and Jay Bruce blooped a two-run single in the seventh for his first hit with his new team as New York won at home.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, limited by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, pitched around control problems to allow one earned run over four innings in his Yankees debut.

TIGERS 5, INDIANS 2: Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers won at home.

For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way. Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Zach Plesac and came home on Miguel Cabrera’s groundout. The Tigers added three runs in the seventh.

Teheran allowed a run and four hits in five innings. Eddie Rosario drove in both Cleveland runs with a home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

ROYALS 11, RANGERS 4: Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in three runs for the second straight game, leading Kansas City past visiting Texas.

Whit Merrifield also homered for the second game in a row.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 1: Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston slugged its way to a third straight win at Oakland.

CUBS 5, PIRATES 1: Jake Arrieta pitched six solid innings in a triumphant return to the Cubs, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward homered, and Chicago won at home.

Arrieta gave up one run and six hits. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 0: Zack Wheeler allowed only one hit and struck out 10 over seven innings and had two hits and two RBI at the plate, leading Philadelphia past visiting Atlanta.

REDS 9, CARDINALS 6: Tucker Barnhart’s two-run homer ignited a six-run third for host Cincinnati in game that had a series of scuffles, included relievers shoving in the outfield.

After being hit by reliever Jake Woodford earlier in the fourth inning, Nick Castellanos scored on a wild pitch with a head-first slide and bumped into Woodford, who took the throw from catcher Yadier Molina at the plate.

As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene.

There was more pushing and shoving before order seemed to be restored. But as relief pitchers for both teams were heading back to their bullpens, they tangled in the outfield.

Paul DeJong hit two solo home runs for St. Louis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous