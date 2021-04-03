TENNIS

No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami Open championship Saturday, beating No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu, who retired because of an injury while trailing in the second set.

Andreescu conceded while behind 6-3, 4-0. She stumbled and went sprawling two games, turning her foot awkwardly while hitting a forehand.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets’ win Friday night over the Indiana Pacers.

The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $128 million, four-year deal.

USA BASKETBALL: Hall of Famer Grant Hill will be the replacement for Jerry Colangelo as managing director of the men’s national team following the Tokyo Olympics.

Colangelo, the managing director since 2005, has been planning to retire after the Tokyo Games.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Benjamin Mendy broke a scoreless deadlock in the 58th minute, and Manchester City solidified its Premier League lead with a 2-0 victory over Leicester.

n Liverpool got two second-half goals from substitute Diogo Jota and another from Mohamed Salah to beat Arsenal, 3-0, and revive its hopes for a top four spot.

n West Bromwich Albion contacted police over racist abuse sent on social media to Callum Robinson after the forward scored twice in a 5-2 victory at Chelsea.

Monkey emojis were sent on Instagram to Robinson, who is Black, from an account purporting to be a Chelsea fan but without a full name or photo. Robinson posted a screengrab of the abuse on Instagram Stories.

GERMANY: Leon Goretzka scored in the 38th minute and Bayern Munich took a giant step toward a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Leipzig.

Bayern leads second-place Leipzig by seven points with seven games remaining.

FRANCE: Neymar was sent off late and then tried to confront a player after the game as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lille, falling three points behind the new league leader in a tense title race.

Neymar was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for kicking right back Tiago Djalo off the ball, having been booked in the first half for shoving midfielder Benjamin Andre in the face. Djalo was also sent off, and both players tried to go after each other as they were escorted to their locker rooms.



