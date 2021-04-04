As the COVID-19 health crisis worsened over the winter, a simple message conveyed through an illuminated, retro sign at Brunswick’s library provided many locals with a much-needed sense of optimism.

“It was just such a beacon for people,” said Curtis Memorial Library’s Development and Marketing Manager Joyce Fehl.

Artist Charlie Hewitt loaned the sign, which reads “Hopeful,” to the library in November, around the same time that the library closed due to concerns about rising virus cases.

Through Brunswick’s dark winter months, the sign remained lit on the library’s brick exterior.

On Thursday, Hewitt returned to Curtis Memorial to swap out some of the sign’s lightbulbs and officially donate the piece of artwork.

The sign is now installed inside the library, on the left-hand side after the entrance.

Hewitt said that he believes the message of hope is especially valuable through the context of COVID-19 and the nation’s “crazy political climate.”

“What’s the alternative?” Hewitt said. “Well, grief and misery and hate and anger and frustration and envy. I mean, there are so many other ways to look at life.”

“It’s really a silent prayer,” Hewitt added. “It’s not just for me.”

According to Fehl, an image of the sign was first incorporated into the library’s media campaign for their annual fund drive. Once the physical sign was installed, Fehl said, the library staff received letters and emails of appreciation from the community.

“Your hopeful sign is working, the vaccine is coming,” One note read, according to Fehl. On Jan. 6, another email said, “I really needed to see that sign today,” in response to the United States Capitol being stormed.

“The library is such a hopeful place,” Fehl added.

In total, there are 26 five-foot “Hopeful” signs, six eight-foot signs and two even larger versions of the art piece, according to Hewitt.

Versions of the same sign are in both Lewiston and Portland, as well as in other states, and Hewitt said he is currently in the process of distributing even more to other locations nationwide.

While Hewitt grew up in the Lewiston-Auburn area, his family moved to Brunswick when he was a high school freshman where he attended Brunswick High for two and a half years. During that time, Hewitt said he would often research and study at Curtis Memorial.

On being an artist, Hewitt said that his passion to create has always aligned with a natural curiosity.

“I was born with a pebble in my shoe,” he said. “In other words, I’m never satisfied, I’m always moving, moving along.”

In addition to making electric signs and neon art, Hewitt is also a printmaker, painter and sculptor. Hewitt is 74 and has been an artist since he was 21. He currently has a studio in both New York City as well as Portland, Maine.

As of now, the Curtis Memorial building is closed to the public, however the library does offer curbside service seven days a week.

Fehl said that while staff have yet to determine an exact date, she hopes the library will be able to open to the public on a limited basis in the next couple months.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: