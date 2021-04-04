NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán in the Yankee right-hander’s return from a domestic violence ban, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 3-1 Sunday to win a season-opening series against their AL East rival.

A slimmed-down Guerrero – the 22-year-old claimed to lose 42 pounds in the offseason – had a hit in all three games in the series, including an opposite-field shot leading off the second inning against Germán. It was Guerrero’s first homer of the season after he underwhelmed in 2020, hitting .262 with nine homers in 60 games.

Grichuk wrapped a two-run drive around the left-field foul pole two batters after Guerrero, helping Toronto take two of three.

T.J. Zeuch pitched four scoreless innings for the Blue Jays, and left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-0) got two outs to escape a jam in the sixth. Julian Merryweather got his second save with a perfect ninth.

INDIANS 9, TIGERS 3: Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and Cleveland overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to win in Detroit.

Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

NOTES

DODGERS: Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was put on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday.

Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona, to fill the roster spot.

Gonsolin, 26, made the Opening-Day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt.

BREWERS: Assistant Athletic Trainer Dave Yeager spent Saturday night in a hospital after appearing to collapse while treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor during a game with the Minnesota Twins.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he is hopeful Yeager will get released sometime Sunday. Counsell said Sunday that Yeager had been feeling dehydrated after the game but was doing better.

Send questions/comments to the editors.