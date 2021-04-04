TAMPA, Fla. — Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday for their first road win against the Lightning in nearly six years.

Mark Staal, Valterri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game winless streak. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 consecutive games in Tampa until Sunday.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 12 shots in the loss, his undoing coming when he allowed three goals in a span of 2:53 in the second period.

Filppula opened that spurt with a goal at 16:05, Rasmussen scored 29 seconds later off a miss that caromed off the boards and Staal closed the flurry with a shot through traffic to make it 4-0.

Larkin had a power-play goal late in the first and Helm added an empty-netter for Detroit.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous