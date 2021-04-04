LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a 104-86 victory on Sunday to end a two-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points for the Clippers.

The Lakers trailed the entire game in which they were without injured the All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews. They’ve dropped six of nine.

Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.

BULLS 115, NETS 107: Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and Chicago beat visiting Brooklyn to snap a six-game losing streak.

Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench. The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.

NOTES

BUCKS: Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday followed up his biggest game of the season by making a long-term commitment to his new team.

Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The Bucks announced the agreement Sunday.

The announcement came one day after Holiday had a season-high 33 points as well as 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 129-128 victory at Sacramento. Holiday’s performance enabled the Bucks to withstand the absence of reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out because of a sore left knee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous