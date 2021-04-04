GOLF

Jordan Spieth ended a slump that lasted nearly four years, closing with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open for his first victory since the 2017 British Open.

Spieth sealed it with a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he won by two shots over Charley Hoffman.

Spieth, who finished at 18-under 270, moved to No. 38 in the world. He is back in the top 50 for the first time in more than a year.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Hubert Hurkacz of Poland won the biggest title of his career, beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Hurkacz, 24, improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including the Delray Beach title in January. Ranked 37th, he beat two top-10 opponents in the same tournament for the first time, and he is projected to climb to a career-high 16th in the new rankings.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Carla Morich scored the tying goal with 19:13 remaining as Maine (0-5-2, 0-3-2 America East) ended its regular season with a 1-1 draw against Vermont in Orono.

Cricket Basa scored in the eighth minute for Vermont (1-3-1, 1-2-1), and Lydia Kessel made 20 saves. Maine had a 40-7 edge in shots.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Tottenham offered its support to Davinson Sanchez after the defender was subjected to racial abuse on social media following the team’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Colombia international endured a difficult match at St. James’ Park, including a poor clearance that led to Newcastle’s opening goal.

Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match, showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent.

Tottenham said on Twitter it was “disgusted” by the racist messages received by Sanchez and called on social media platforms to take action.

• Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored in the second half and Manchester United strengthened its grip on second place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at home against Brighton.

SPAIN: Valencia stopped playing its game at Cadiz and walked off the field after one of its players said he was racially insulted by an opponent. The club said it resumed the game after feeling threatened by the referee with the loss of points.

Valencia left the field after Mouctar Diakhaby said he was insulted by Cadiz defender Juan Cala, who denied any wrongdoing.

The team returned more than 20 minutes later.

“The referee told the players about the potential consequences of not returning to the field,” the club said in a statement. “The players were forced to play after the threat of punishment.”

Cadiz won, 2-1, thanks to an 88th-minute header by Marcus Mauro.

