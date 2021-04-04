BUXTON – Barbara Moulton, 94, took her last breath on March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her three girls and her devoted caregiver of natural causes. Most friends and family called her, “Barbie” or “Ma.” She referred to herself as “Barb.”

Barbara was born in Gorham, daughter of Walter Young and Edna (Kimball) Young in 1927. Barbara attended schools in Gorham. At 18 years old, Barbara married Maurice Moulton. Barbara first met Mickey at the Saturday night dances held at the Buxton Grange. They continued to go dancing at the grange for many Saturday nights.

Barbara and Mickey took over the operation of Moulton’s Dairy Farm in 1960 after Mickey’s father died. Their daughter Susan and son-in-law Bruce started working along side Barbara and Mickey as part of the dairy operation in the early 1970s. Then in the 1980s the farm was transitioned to flowers and vegetable crops with haymaking during the summer. They named the farm, Frugal Farmers at that time. Barbara continued to hay for many years, well into her 80s. Barbara knew how to make hay. She did the teddering, raking, and baling of the hay. For many decades, baling hay was one of her favorite things to do. If you have the opportunity to view the Garden Girls, they did a segment on Making Hay with Barbara Moulton.

Barbara also operated the bucket tractors with precision. Barbara had tons of common sense around the equipment and the cows. Barbara glazed windows, fixed water bowls, milked cows, spread dressing, and did light carpentry. Barbara was often seen around the farm smoking her corncob pipe. She was a woman of many trades and abilities.

Barbara loved working at Frugal Farmers being with family everyday. She worked side by side with her two granddaughters, Kim and Laura and her brother, Lonnie for many hours over a 15-year timespan. Barbara’s favorite jobs were transplanting, wiping produce, peeling onions, and weighing out bags of green beans. Barbara mowed all the lawns both at her home and at Frugal Farmers. She claimed that as her job. She mowed with the best John Deere lawn tractor she could get. Most of the farm workers all called her “Ma”. The boys who worked the farm and many of their friends tended to Ma in the fields and at the farm stand. They enjoyed their long hours and hard work together. Barbara lived long enough to see her great-granddaughter drive her very own electric John Deere gator. Barbara watched her great-grandchildren play at the farm, pick corn, watch geese, and gave them Gator rides. Working the farm with family was the joy of her life.

Barbara had many interests. She enjoyed taking care of her lawn, small flowerbeds and roses. She played board games, Chinese Checkers, Parcheesi, Aggravation, cards mostly 63, Canasta, Race Horse, and Bid Whist over the decades with many different lady friends and family. She was highly competitive particularly liked winning at these games. She was the champion croquet player always needing the blue ball and mallet. Barbara welcomed any competitor and reigned as the Croquet Champion for decades.

Barbara enjoyed looking out of her kitchen window to watch the birds come to her birdfeeders. She was particularly drawn to cardinals. She also liked having a bobtail cat at the farm. Barbara had bob tail cats as a child and that tradition continued all of her life.

Barbara was an avid Red Sox fan and a fan of any team who beat the Yankees. Barbara thought she would never see the Red Sox win the World Series. She remained a loyal fan through the drought years of no pennant. In 2004, Barbara’s dream of watching the Red Sox win the World Series happened. She said, “I never thought I would live long enough to see the Red Sox win.” Barbara was able to watch them win three more times in 2007, 2013, and 2018 with much elation.

Her other sporting passion was the Women’s NCAA Basketball. She did not have a favorite team. Barbara followed and admired Pat Summitt, Joanne McCallie, and Muffet McGraw who happen to be among the most successful and strongest coaches. And yes, she enjoyed any team who was able to beat UConn.

Favorite TV station: Cowboy. Favorite color: Blue. Favorite song: The Old Rugged Cross and the Big Green Tractor by Jason Aldean. Favorite tractor: John Deere with cab and a working radio. Favorite car: Fast. Favorite recreational vehicle: John Deere Gator with dump body.

Barbara was known to be a bit of a prankster. April Fool’s jokes were a specialty of hers and carrying firecrackers in the jean’s pocket and letting them off unexpectedly. Barbara looked forward to the fireworks displayed at the Buxton Old Homes Days. On that night, family and friends went up on the hill behind the greenhouses to watch the fireworks. Her firecrackers attended these outings. The grandsons, Chris and Ben, were hopeful to let off a firecracker to scare Ma. That rarely happened. Once the sun went down, Barbara could surprise anyone with a bang!

We would be remiss not to mention that she preferred only Allen’s Coffee Brandy with Diet Pepsi. This drink is often referred as “the Barbie.” She enjoyed smoking a pipe with apple or whiskey flavored tobacco. After an illness of double pneumonia seven years ago, the doctor advised her to stop smoking. She carved short cigars and cigarettes from tree branches witling them with her jackknife keeping multiple ones in her pockets. Another preference was her blue jeans, only five-pocket traditional classic style would do. The more events she could wear her blue jeans the better.

Barbara loved snowmobiling with the Sokokis Riders and many of the members of the club. Long evening rides around Buxton, Hollis, Gorham was almost a daily event. If there was snow on the ground, the snowmobiles were gassed up and off she went for hours. They often rode midnight hours after milking cows and finishing the barn chores. There are many stories about the local snowmobiling trips. The club was very social in those days. Barbara attended the outdoor winter picnics as well as overnight trips to Rangeley.

In her younger years, Barbara rode motorcycles. Through the years, she advanced to a three-wheeler for a brief time then purchased four-wheelers, always from Reynolds Motorsports. As she got into her 80s she said she would need a John Deere Gator when she got old. It seemed funny how she talked about “when she got old.” Barbara enjoyed the windshield and roof of the gator, which meant she could easily get outside on rainy days. Last summer, she was still able to get in and out the gator by sheer determination. Granted she needed a wooden step and a person to be sure she was steady. She enjoyed just sitting in the Gator in the driveway. While sitting there she would pull out her wooden smoke. That Gator seemed to be key in her feeling of independence.

As a child living on Flaggy Meadow Road, Barbara lived on a dairy farm. She loved horseback riding especially if the horse was fast. Barbara worked to earn money for her first bicycle by sawing firewood on a two-person bucksaw. Her mother taught her how to cook, bake, sew, and other homemaking skills. Other than cooking and baking, she did not take to the indoor chores. Clearly, Barbara wanted to be outside working and playing.

In 2011, Barbara was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her contribution to agriculture in York County from the York County Agricultural Association at the Acton Fairgrounds.

Besides her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Mickey, who passed away in 1998; sisters, Janet Bridges and Louise Belyea, brothers, Carl Young, Earle Young, Philip Young and Carroll Young.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Maureen Burns and her husband Michael of Buxton, Susan Richards and her husband Bruce of Buxton, Audrey Morgan and her husband William Richards of Waterboro; and her younger brother, Lawrence “Lonnie” Young and his wife Sylvia of Buxton, two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Young of Newburgh and Reta Young of Gorham; grandchildren, Christopher Richards and his wife Suzanne of Poland Spring and currently Canada, Kimberly Chapman and her husband Aaron of Buxton, Benjamin Richards and Jasmine Langlois of Lewiston, Laura Berard and her husband Jordan of Acton; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lily, Ethan, Olivia, Landon, Alison, and Henry. There are many nieces and nephews with whom she had good times and special moments.

Due to COVID precautions, Barbara was saddened by not seeing friends and family at the farm stand and having visitors stop in at her house to see her.

Barbara remarked before her passing that she had a good life. She wanted to live longer than 94 because she enjoyed living. She loved the people around her and getting out on the Gator.

A special thank you for the support and care to Dr. Donald Yorkey who remained Barbara’s physician when he semi-retired. Dr. Yorkey gained an understanding of this complex and joyful lady. The family is extremely appreciative of his commitment to her well-being.

Also, thank you to the nurses at Northern Lights Visiting Nurses and Northern Lights Hospice who cared for her emotionally and physically.

Barbara’s three daughters relied on her devoted caregiver – Maria Vance who made it possible for Barbara to be cared for at home. Maria gave encouragement, love, and prayers to us all. Maria and Barbara became trusted friends during the care that Barbara needed in the past year. The trust allowed Maria to give Barbara the best care. Maria gave her daughters lot of encouragement that they could give good care day after day. As a team commitment, Barbara’s wish to be at home until her last breath was accomplished.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. Celebration and burial will follow in the summer at the farm. Online condolence messages are welcomed and can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

It seems quite fitting the Buxton Fire receive donations in her honor since they came to the farm on several occasions to fires that Barbara accidently started with her tractor and the Gator. She remembered setting the brush pile on fire when the exhaust pipe got too close to the dry brush and hay last May! This was during COVID precautions. Since the damage was already done, Barbara made the best of the situation and enjoyed the arrival of fire trucks and firemen watching from the seat of her Gator.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Buxton Fire/Rescue Department

185 Portland Rd.,

Buxton, ME 04093

or to the

Mission Funds @ Northern Lights Home and Hospice

P.O. Box 931

Bangor, ME 04402

