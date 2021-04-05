WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Atlanta Braves will make up their game that was postponed Monday because of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball announced the change Monday while Washington’s players were working out at Nationals Park.

Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more have been placed under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially were exposed.

The 2019 World Series champions have yet to play a game this season. Their opening three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed entirely.

Washington will begin play Tuesday against Atlanta. The teams then will play two seven-inning games back-to-back on Wednesday, with the first starting at 12:05 p.m.

REDS: Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.

Castellanos appealed the penalty to special assistant John McHale Jr. and will not serve the suspension while the appeal is pending.

Castellanos was disciplined for his actions in Saturday’s game against St. Louis and was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”

BREWERS: Milwaukee announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

METS: Some players have hesitated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing the team to set up education efforts.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said in a March 29 memorandum to players that COVID-19 protocols such as mask use and restrictions on movement and gathering would be relaxed once 85% of major league players and primary field staff on a team are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Players on several teams started to get the vaccine last week during the final week of spring training, when they became eligible.

“There has been some hesitation on the part of some players, and that is why we’ve set up the education,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said.

Alderson said the Mets want to get as many players vaccinated as possible.

“I think that’s in the best interest of the team,” he said. “It’s in the best interest of their families. It’s in the best interests of those who work with the players. So I hope that in addition to their own, personal medical considerations, that they take all of those things into consideration, as well. We’re hopeful they will.”

