SACO — An invasive forest pest that destroys ash trees has been detected in new parts of Maine.
The emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said ash trees attacked by the borer were recently found in Oxford County for the first time.
The forestry department said the borer was also recently found for the first time in Saco and Westbrook.
The department said the pest is spreading faster in southern Maine than northern Maine because the southern part of the state is “at the leading edge of a massive front of EAB spreading from New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and beyond that, including much of eastern North America.”
Maine is asking residents to take steps such as using local firewood and reporting signs of emerald ash borer to the forestry department. It’s a green beetle native to Asia.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Pest that ruins ash trees is spreading in southern Maine
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
Times Record
From the Garden: Time to try growing some vegetable or flower transplants
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: April 8
-
Portland Forecaster
Maine artists take part in global exhibit based on children’s game
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.