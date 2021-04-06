SCARBOROUGH

Basketball Swish-Out Contest goes virtual for charity

The 27th annual C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge – presented by Town & Country FCU – is going virtual this year, beginning April 12 and ending May 8.

The format of this year’s event will be a weekly free throw competition where three participants form a team and each participants take 50 free throws. The free throws can be taken from anywhere that has a regulation free throw line or a close facsimile, and do not have to be taken at the same time. The collective total from the team is reported by 5 p.m. Sunday each week. The 25 percent of teams in each division, with the lowest total, will be eliminated while the remainder will move on to the next week. There will be weekly winners of gift cards, and the top three teams in each division at the end of the 4-week competition will win prizes. Every participant receives a T-shirt just for registering.

Once team captains register and pay the $75 entry fee, their team will receive a link to a team fundraising page.

There will be one adult division, limited to 60 teams, and three junior divisions, limited to 10 teams each, including for high school, grades 7-8 and grades 5-6.

The top teams in all divisions each week will receive $10 gift cards for each player in both adult and youth teams.

All teams remaining in the final week of May 3-8 will compete for a chance to win $100 or $50 gift cards for adult first and second place finalists, $50 gift cards for high school winners; $25 gift cards for grades 8-7 players, and $15 gift cards for grades 5-6.

To register for the tournament, go to events.mmc.org/swishout21.

For more details, contact Jon Paradise as [email protected]

GRAY/NEW GLOUCESTER

Author talk with Q&A details Shaker life

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will present a live discussion and audience Q&A with author Lois Lowry and Brother Arnold Hadd at 6 p.m. Monday, discussing Lowry’s book “Like the Willow Tree,” an historical fiction set at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. The live event will take place via Zoom and is open for pre-registration at maineshakers.com.

The talk is free and open to all age groups and will be livestreamed on Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village’s Facebook page, donations are gladly accepted.

Lowry is a two-time Newbery medalist author, who researched Shaker history through primary resources in the Shaker Museum & Library archives as well as interviews with Brother Arnold to capture the oral histories.

Brother Arnold has been a member of the Shaker Community since 1978.

Copies of the book are available for purchase through Shaker Village at maineshakers.com/shop and includes a 2020 introduction by Lowry reflecting on the pandemic.

For more information, go to maineshakers.com/likethewillowtree.

CAMDEN

Nature program talk on restoring common loons to southern New England

Coastal Mountains Land Trust and Camden Public Library will co-host an online presentation titled “Restoring Common Loons to Southern New England – A 100-year Absence” at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Presented by Lucas Savoy, of the Wildlife Research Biologist at Biodiversity Research Institute at Portland, this program shares the progress being made to restore loon populations in Maine.

Email Julia at [email protected] to request a link to attend. The presentation platform is limited to those who get an invitation from the library.

STANDISH

Bring cans and bottles to support Cub Scouts

Standish Cub Scout Pack 874 will host a “drive-thru” bottle drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Standish Congregational Church, 25 Oak Hill Road.

The group will be on hand to collect bagged bottles and cans.

WATERVILLE

Business breakfast event spotlights generational divide in the workplace

Mid-Coast Chamber of Commerce will host the Business Breakfast talk “Engaging the Generational Divide” from 7:15 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Best Western Plus, Colby/Coburn Room, 375 Main St.

Career Management Associates CEO David Ciullo will address the effectiveness of organizations in valuing and creating a culture where all generations thrive and engagement soars, capitalizing on the strengths of different work styles to communicate better, lessen conflict and achieve results.

All CDC guidelines will be followed for this in-person presentation, limited to a maximum of 50 persons. Cost is $27. Email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

DAMARISCOTTA

Library chat series welcomes local author

Skidompha Public Library will present an online Chats with Champions talk by author Dee Dauphinee at 10 a.m., Monday.

Dauphinee is the author of “When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail,” detailing the tragic death of Largay in July 2013 while hiking the trail in remote western Maine.

All those wishing to attend this online chat through Zoom may visit skidompha.org to sign up receive a link prior to the event.

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

