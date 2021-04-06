TAMPA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead in the first 20 minutes and cruised to a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Talen Horton-Tucker led seven Lakers in double figures with 17 points. Markieff Morris scored 15 before leaving the game with five fouls in the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto after hitting just 2 of 11 shots in the first half.

The Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and Toronto’s OG Anunoby were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Several players, including Harrell, were involved in an altercation after Schroder and Anunoby squared off.

The ejections were determined by a video review of the incident. The Lakers led 34-20 at the time.

The Lakers converted 13 of their first 18 3-point attempts and led 66-32 after Morris scored seven straight points late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles shot 60% overall in the first half and had a 29-13 rebounding advantage to lead 68-42 at the break.

HAWKS 123, PELICANS 107: Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as surging Atlanta beat Zion Williamson and visiting New Orleans.

The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third, including four from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 21 points. Atlanta made 20 of 31 3s overall.

Young also had 12 assists. He made three 3s in the third as the Hawks surged to a 107-90 lead following a 61-all halftime tie.

Kevin Huerter had 17 points for Atlanta, which has won four consecutive games to improve to 13-4 under interim coach Nate McMillan..

Williamson led the Pelicans with 34 points. Lonzo Ball had 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

BULLS 113, PACERS 97: Nikola Vucevic took advantage of Indiana’s missing big men by posting 32 points and 17 rebounds to help Chicago to a road win.

Chicago has won two straight since snapping a six-game losing streak and moved within one game of the Pacers for the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic also had five assists while going 14 of 29 from the field. All-Star Zach LaVine added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The combination was simply too much for Indiana, which started the game without two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hip), before losing Myles Turner in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle.

GRIZZLIES 124, HEAT 112: Dillon Brooks scored 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting and visiting Memphis ended another Miami winning streak.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Desmond Bane added 15 points for the Grizzlies, who won their third straight.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo had 18 for the Heat, who had won their past four. Three weeks ago, Memphis stalled another Miami win streak at five.

Victor Oladipo, in his third game since joining the Heat in a trade with Houston, scored 16 points.

LAKERS: The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season.

The defending NBA champions put the eight-year veteran in their final open roster spot, hoping to improve their poor 3-point shooting performances as they prepare for their push toward the postseason.

Los Angeles also picked up center Andre Drummond last week.

McLemore was released last weekend by the Houston Rockets after 103 games with the club over two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in a reserve role this year.

McLemore will be relied upon to provide 3-point shooting accuracy on the Lakers’ wing. McLemore is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter, but he hit 40.2% from distance combined during the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and the 2019-20 season with Houston.

The Lakers began Tuesday’s road game in Tampa against the Toronto Raptors ranked 24th in the 30-team NBA in 3-point percentage, hitting just 35.1%. Only three teams are making fewer 3-pointers per game than the Lakers’ 10.7.

