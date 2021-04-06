Many South Portland residents say an expected increase in property tax bills following a citywide revaluation could make it difficult for retirees, middle class homeowners and residents living on fixed incomes to remain in their homes.

Their concerns were presented Tuesday night to the South Portland City Council following a letter that City Manager Scott Morelli sent to homeowners warning them to brace for sticker shock following the revaluation.

Feedback on potential property tax hikes poured in during the virtual council meeting, which also included presentations of the fiscal year 2021-22 operating budgets for the school department and city government.

Morelli said in the letter dated March 22 that home values have risen at a faster pace than the value of commercial properties recently, and that homeowners could see tax hikes of 30 percent or more, even if school and municipal budgets remain flat.

Those who spoke at Tuesday’s hearing said out-of-state home buyers looking to flee states that have been ravaged by the pandemic have been scooping up South Portland homes at prices that significantly exceed market value. But Morelli said the trend of sharply rising home prices began well before the pandemic.

“This (increase in home sales prices) is being caused by out-of-staters fleeing COVID hot spots and coming to Maine,” South Portland resident Diane Romano told the council. “This is unsustainable. If this continues, South Portland will become nothing more than a place for the wealthy.”

In his March 22 letter, Morelli told city taxpayers that Redfin – a Seattle real estate brokerage firm – named South Portland one of the nation’s 10 most competitive cities for buying a home, and said that 55.6 percent of homes sold in South Portland have gone for more than the listed price. As a result of these real estate market forces, South Portland’s sales ratio fell below state standards, Morelli explained. Morelli warned taxpayers the sales trend will likely lead to a shift in the tax burden.

“Because of this, when the revaluation occurs, there will be a property tax shift that takes place. In other words, property value growth on the residential side will outpace growth on the commercial side and as a result, residential property owners will bear more of the property tax burden,” Morelli wrote in his letter. “Once this revaluation is finalized later this spring, it will not be uncommon for residential property owners to see tax bill increases of 10, 20, 30 percent or more if the city budget were to remain flat.”

Those tax increases will drive some of the city’s long-term residents out of their homes, councilors were told.

“I’m calling on you to take bold steps to mitigate this unreasonable tax increase,” Eve Raimon, a South Portland resident, said. “People won’t be able to stay in their homes. Such drastic increases are ethically reprehensible.”

David Cekutis said the timing of the revaluation, which started in 2019 but was postponed because of the negative economic impact from the pandemic, could not have been worse. He also said that sale prices have skyrocketed because properties are being purchased by wealthy out-of-state individuals.

“It just seems like the wrong time to be going through a reassessment,” Cekutis said. “The tax shift will put homeowners into financial trouble. We are re-assessing values at the worst possible time for homeowner because of this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

Susan McCray, a teacher in the Portland school system, bought a home at Willard Beach 18 years ago. She is grateful for having the resources to live where she does, but worries that the city is headed in the wrong direction if property taxes are permitted to escalate.

“We feel very scared because we live paycheck to paycheck,” McCray said. “I don’t know if I can afford the tax hike you are talking about.”

New property values will be posted on the city assessor’s page in May or June and the first tax bill reflecting these new values will be sent in July, Morelli said.

Morelli and School Superintendent Ken Kunin presented their spending plans for fiscal 2021-22, the first step in a weeks-long process that will lead to three budget workshops in April and May. Morelli also presented his Capital Improvement Program or CIP plan for the next six years. The final City Council vote on the budgets will occur in June. The school budget referendum is scheduled for June 8.

A council review of individual city department budgets will be held Saturday. The final budget workshop will be held May 4.

