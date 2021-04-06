HIGH SCHOOLS

Brunswick High School boys’ basketball coach Todd Hanson announced he was resigning after 25 seasons in the program.

Hanson, who won 314 games and the 2002 Class A state title, announced his decision on his Twitter account.

Hanson became Brunswick boys’ basketball coach in 1996 at age 29 and slowly built the program into a Class A contender. The Dragons went undefeated in 2002, winning the program’s lone Gold Ball.

Hanson is a Waterville High graduate, winning a Class A Gold Ball in 1985 with the Purple Panthers.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Vinicius Junior scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid, which took full advantage of Liverpool’s defensive blunders in the first half to take a commanding lead ahead of the second leg in England.

Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool early in the second half before Junior sealed the victory for the hosts.

• Phil Foden capped a fine display for Manchester City with a 90th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarterfinals.

Ilkay Gundogan brought down a cross at the far post and laid the ball off for Foden to sweep into the net, after Marco Reus had equalized for the visitors in the 84th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, pulling the strings in midfield for City throughout the game, scored the opening goal in the 19th minute after a flowing move and also sent in the cross that led to the winner.

Jude Bellingham thought he had equalized for Dortmund in the 37th but the goal was harshly disallowed for a foul on City goalkeeper Ederson, even though there appeared to be little contact.

However, Dortmund did level when Marco Reus, Dortmund’s longest-serving member and captain, scored his first Champions League goal since October 2018. It wasn’t enough for the win but could prove to be a valuable away goal to take back to Germany for next Wednesday’s second leg.

