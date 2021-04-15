Brunswick police say they arrested a Dresden woman Wednesday on drug-related charges at the Big Apple convenience store on Pleasant Street.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to the store because two people were believed to be allegedly using drugs in the store’s bathroom, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart. Police found a man and woman near the store and contacted their probation officer.

Officers found Rochelle Warren, 23, in possession of drugs, Stewart said, but declined to disclose the type of drug or how much she had.

Warren was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine. She was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Warren was also charged with trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Stewart said this was because Warren allegedly brought drugs into the jail.

Warren was still being held at Two Bridges as of Thursday, according to the jail’s booking office. Bail was set at $1,000 but she was being held on a probation violation until she can see a judge. Her initial court appearance hadn’t been scheduled.

Brunswick police also arrested a 26-year-old Dresden man on a probation violation. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He was still at the jail as of Thursday and was expected to appear in court on Friday, according to the jail’s booking office.

