A fire destroyed a two-story shop at 67 Townsend Way in Topsham Saturday night, but firefighters extinguished the blaze before it spread to a nearby home.

A homeowner reported the fire just after 10 p.m. Firefighters from at least three departments battled the blaze. The heat melted the siding on the adjacent house but the flames didn’t spread.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The shop and home belong to Susan and Christopher Johnson, who bought the property a little over two years ago. A truck and tractor were stored in the building destroyed by the fire.

Susan Johnson said she was watching television and got up to put a glass into the dishwasher. On her way, she saw a rosy glow and looked out the window to see what was causing it. That’s when she saw the flames and called 911.

Topsham Assistant Fire Chief Steve Emmons said the fire appears to have been accidental. The state fire marshal’s office will help determine the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation, he said.

The buildings are insured, Christopher Johnson said.

