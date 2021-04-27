Mark A. Thiboutot 1960 – 2021PITTSTON – Our beloved Mark finally arrived in heaven on April 23, 2021, after a difficult four-year battle with cancer. Mark will forever be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. Especially the loves of his life, his children, Caitlyn Simpson of Augusta and Aaron Thiboutot of Bath. The greatest loves of his life are his two grandchildren, Oliver and Maya Simpson of Augusta. Grampy loves you so very much. His son-in-law, Travis Simpson whom he thought of as a son. Mark got his kind, gentle nurturing nature and soft spoken demeanor from his mother, Levonia (Bonnie) Thiboutot of Topsham. His love of the outdoors, sense of family first, and stubbornness from his father, Henry Thiboutot, also of Topsham. Mark loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He carried a fishing pole in his truck wherever he went and would stop on a whim to check out a fishing hole. If he wasn’t in the outdoors, he could be found tinkering in his garage on one of his toys. On his 21st birthday, Aug. 25, 1981, Mark bowled the first sanctioned 300 game at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick. He loved to have fun, always making a joke or pulling a prank. He was always laughing and making others laugh, with that ever present glint in his eyes. Everyone he met was drawn in by his warmth, generosity and kindness, especially children. If there were children around, they loved to hang out with Mark. Oh, and the stories from his childhood with his beloved siblings! They were and still are a tight bunch. Alfred Thiboutot of Litchfield. Peter Thiboutot and his wife Laurie of Ft. Myers, Florida. His sisters Christine (Siss) Wallace and her husband William Jr. of Lisbon Falls. His sister Sallie Groat and her husband Jeff of Durham. His wife, Maria Thiboutot of Pittston. Mark, you are one in a million and the love of my life. I will miss you forever. To each and every one of his nieces and nephews, he adores you all! A special thanks to the compassionate and skilled nursing staff at the Maine General Oncology Unit in Augusta. You are the true heroes. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A private family burial service will be held. Per CDC guidelines mask and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mark’s name to the American Cancer Society http://www.cancer.org/ involved/donate/ memorial-giving.html

