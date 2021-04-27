Richard “Dick” Warren Skinner 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Richard “Dick” Warren Skinner, 86, died at his home at Coastal Landing on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1934 in Guilford, the son of Walter and Gertrude Pearson Skinner. He received his elementary education in Guilford and graduated from Brighton High School in Brighton, Mass. in 1953. Dick served in the US Army and was in the US Army Reserves for seven years. He attended the University of Maine in Orono and went to work for the State of Maine in the Bridge Division in 1957. In 1966 he took a position in the Department of Conservation where he retired as Director of Public Boating Access in 2001 after 44 years of service. During that time, Dick was a member of the national States Organization of Boating Access and served as the chair of their Small Boat Access Committee. Dick was a member of Bath United Methodist Church and served on many committees in his younger years. He married Patricia L. Gaudet of Bath on August 22, 1959 and they had one daughter, Cheryl, born in 1965. Dick was an honest, kind, quiet man who had a wonderful sense of humor that drew people to him. He enjoyed being outdoors, reading, going to musicals, and having lunch with friends. He is survived by Pat, his wife of 61 years; his daughter the Rev. Cheryl A. Skinner and her husband the Rev. Kirk Tutterow of Lexington, N.C.; his step-granddaughter Ellen Tutterow of Advance, N.C.; his sister Pauline Jarvis of Brunswick; two nieces, a nephew, and their children. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery Extension with the Rev. Gwyneth Arrison presiding. (In case of rain, the service will be held at Bath United Methodist Church.) Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers a gift may be made to the: Bath United Methodist Church 340 Oak Grove Ave. Bath, ME 04530 or to: Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book