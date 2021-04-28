Sylvia Annette (Green) White 1936 – 2021 BATH – Sylvia Annette (Green) White, 84, of Bath, died after her most recent illness and complications on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born on May 4, 1936 in Bath, the daughter of Leona (Stacey) and Roy Green. She attended Phippsburg schools and was a member of Morse High School class of 1954. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, nana, sister, aunt, wife and homemaker. She enjoyed the simple things in life: cooking and eating, gardening and canning, her winter relish was especially yummy; blueberry picking on Blinn Hill – eating more than she put in her bucket; sewing and needlework, she was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks and made many beautiful doilies, elegant tablecloths, dishcloths, towels, curtains, socks, mittens and many other items that she gave to her family and friends. Mom shared her enjoyment of playing games with her family. She loved horseshoes, bowling, bocce at the beach, puzzles, backgammon, cribbage, Uno, and playing Yahtzee with her good friend, Geneva Beals, over a strong cup of tea. She had a great love for all animals, cats, a pet skunk and pet ferrets through the years, but she especially loved her dogs. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and watching for the pair of cardinals that visited every day and the hummingbirds’ return in the summer. During her 84 years she also volunteered in many organizations in Phippsburg, worked at the Center Store in the ’70s, did bookwork at the Yankee Clipper, sold antiques in Dresden, and refinished furniture with Will in his shop in Bath. She was a kind and patient lady with a quiet, tireless strength. She is survived by her husband, Wilfred White; her two daughters, Pam Hull (Bobby) of Alna and Maureen Spain of Kansas; her sister, Joan Alexander (Steven) of Bath; grandchildren, Lincoln Hull (Rebekah), Sawyer Hull, Joel Blair, Heath Mains (Allison), Chad Mains; nephew, Luke Alexander; several stepchildren; many great-grandchildren; family relatives; and friends. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; and three husbands, Maurice Blair, Joseph Harper and Arthur Downie. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Old Brunswick Road, Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Phippsburg Historical Society in Phippsburg.

