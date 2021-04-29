Two Bridges Regional Jail is diverting arrested individuals to other facilities after at least 27 people associated with the Wiscasset facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed an outbreak at the facility Tuesday. The jail began universal testing for all inmates and staff after discovering the first few positive cases within the facility. All programming and non-essential services are also suspended.
So far 24 inmates, two jail staff members and one contracted staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
All inmates testing positive have been isolated and areas of the jail where the positive cases originated are in quarantine, according to a statement from the jail Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Your fried chicken obsession is causing a nationwide poultry shortage
-
Nation & World
$100 million in U.S. coronavirus aid to begin arriving in India as cases, deaths break records
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
York County explores options for use of $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Falter’ by GoldenOak
-
Varsity Maine
Classification changes approved for Maine high school sports