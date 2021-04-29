Two Bridges Regional Jail is diverting arrested individuals to other facilities after at least 27 people associated with the Wiscasset facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed an outbreak at the facility Tuesday. The jail began universal testing for all inmates and staff after discovering the first few positive cases within the facility. All programming and non-essential services are also suspended.

So far 24 inmates, two jail staff members and one contracted staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates testing positive have been isolated and areas of the jail where the positive cases originated are in quarantine, according to a statement from the jail Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: