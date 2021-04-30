Berne A. Babineau 1935 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Berne A. Babineau, born Nov. 20, 1935 died peacefully on April 28, 2021. Berne fought a long, hard battle determined to stay alive as long as he could for his beloved wife, Doris Anne Holman. Berne was born in Yarmouth and lived most of his life in and around central and coastal Maine. He started out his career in plumbing and heating before joining the Army. He returned to plumbing when he came back and decided to become a teacher. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine, Portland/Gorham campus and joined Morse High School as the Plumbing and Heating Instructor for the Regional Vocational Center there. After having made many friends and having his fill of teaching he returned to self-employment as a plumbing and heating contractor. Berne was noted for his musical abilities. He started out on the piano, began singing in school, and played the tuba both in the Army and the Legion band in Augusta. He sang in the choir at Grace Episcopal Church in Bath for most of his life and for a time sang with the Oratorio Chorale. He had a lifelong passion for jazz, listening to it right up until the end. Berne was also a gifted artist, although he didn’t believe himself to be. He taught himself to draw with his left hand just because he could. Berne was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Nellie Babineau; and his two brothers, Paul and Joe. He is survived by his lovely wife, Doris Anne Holman; his daughters Sara and Jennifer, his sons Tony and Peter; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A family celebration will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to: Grace Episcopal Church 1100 Washington St. Bath, ME 04530

