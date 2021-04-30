Barbara Evelyn (Gray) Cadrette 1938 – 2021 ST. CLAIR, Mich. – It is with immense sadness that the family of Barbara Cadrette announces her unexpected passing on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the age of 82. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, she enriched the lives of her family and friends and will be forever missed. Barbara was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Meriden, Conn., to Grace and Bertram Gray. After the death of her father, Bertram, in WWII, her loving stepfather, Harold Kirdahey, raised her. Barbara was the oldest of three children, survived by her sister, Althea Fournier; her brother, Peter Kirdahey predeceased her in 1977. Her loving husband, Ronald S. Cadrette, also predeceased her in 2003. Barbara cherished her years as a Sunday school teacher at the Dresden Richmond United Methodist Church in Richmond. She was also a very active member with Crossroads Community Church in Michigan. Barbara fed many of the Richmond “northend” children and continued that caring mission helping with Crossroads Church food truck ministry. Barbara never lost her Methodist roots and enjoyed supporting the work of the local food/clothing ministry with the Blue Water Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing. Barbara sang with Dresden Richmond United Methodist Church choir before relocating to St. Clair and joining the St. Clair Community Singers. Some of her memorable concerts with the St. Clair Community Singers are on YouTube. Barbara is survived by her six children, Michael Cadrette and his wife, Sharon, Marian Cadrette Anderson and husband Frank, Marlene Mitchell and her husband Skip, Mark Cadrette and his wife Suzanne, Matthew Cadrette and his wife Tina, Merilee Jacques and her husband Michael. Barbara especially loved and enjoyed her 11 grandchildren, Nicole, Rachel, Jack, Aura, Jennifer, Kyle, Matthew, Garrett, Jordan, Khegan, Carson; foster grandchildren Jeremy, Jason, Patty; and nine great-grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Adam, Madison, Cailee, Emma, Jack Jr., Nathan; step-grandson Tyler. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the compassionate, caring doctors and nursing team that cared for our Mom at Ascension River District Hospital in East China, Mich. Friends are invited to visit with the family 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Reverend Michael S. Cadrette officiating. In remembrance of Barbara, to honor her memory and legacy of giving; please consider a donation to: Crossroads Community Church Benevolence Fund 3631 King Rd. China MI. 48054 or Harbor Impact Ministries c/o the Blue Water Free Methodist Church 1963 Allen Rd. Smiths Creek, MI. 48074 or the Dresden Richmond United Methodist Church Benevolence Fund 121 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357

