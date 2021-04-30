Lisa M. Barnes 1964 – 2021 WISCASSET – Lisa M. Barnes, 57, of Gardiner Road died Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Damariscotta on Jan. 1, 1964, a daughter of William W. and Gloria J. (Allen) Barnes. She graduated from Wiscasset High School and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1984. She married John P. Rock in 1985. Lisa obtained her Master Electrician’s License and went on to operate her own business in South Carolina. In 1993 she moved back to Wiscasset and continued in the trade, most recently with Cianbro Corporation of Pittsfield. Lisa loved to learn, going on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration through the University of Maine at Augusta in 2015. Lisa was a dedicated mother and grandmother, sharing her love of gardening, travel, animals and trying out numerous crafts. She was an extremely giving daughter and friend. A model of self-sufficiency, Lisa never shied away from a challenge. She is survived by her parents, William “Bill” W. Barnes and Gloria “Jean” Barnes; one daughter, Jessica A. Rock of Bath; one granddaughter, Aroura Sole’ Rock of Bath; one sister, Gloria Yanni of Topsham, one brother, Shawn Barnes of Wiscasset; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with military honors. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Midcoast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

