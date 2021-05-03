Phippsburg Elementary School student Camden Nickerson shows his work to children’s author Jarrett Lerner, who discussed his latest activity book, “Give This Book a Title,” with teacher Sandi Brann’s class. Regional School Unit 1 schools like Dike-Newell and Phippsburg Elementary Schools have hosted 11 authors this year via online videoconferencing during the pandemic. Other guests have included Kate Messner (“Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt”), Dan Gemenhart (“The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise”), Christina Soonternvat and Lauren Castillo (“The Ramble, Shamble Children”) and Dav Pilkey (the Captain Underpants series). On May 20, Brann’s class will meet Ann Braden who will discuss her latest book, “Flight of the Puffin.” “I hope these visits help light a spark in my students in regard to reading and writing,” said Brann. “This year, some of my students have gone from sitting at their desk, just staring at their pencil, to writing pages and pages of material. It’s so fun to see them bloom.” Contributed photo