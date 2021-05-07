Brunswick Police and Brunswick Fire and Rescue responded to Greenwood Road on Friday to assist a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver, Eric Maclean, 39, from Turner was uninjured and the passenger Thomas Marsh, 29, from Auburn, was brought to Mid-Coast Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found a 2011 SAAB station wagon that sustained severe damage to the front end.

According to police, the vehicle had been traveling east on Greenwood Road and drifted off the road before striking the pole.

The telephone pole also sustained severe damage and will need to be replaced, police said.

Police said both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and the vehicle’s airbags deployed. Greenwood Road was closed to traffic for about an hour.

According to Central Maine Power’s website, there were no reported power outages in Brunswick Friday afternoon.

Police said there is no suspicion or indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and that the vehicle instead simply drifted into the soft shoulder, which pulled the car into path of the pole.

