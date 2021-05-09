Topsham Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Camden National Bank located at 16 Topsham Fair Mall Road Friday afternoon.

According a news release, the suspect is a male, described wearing a white T-shirt with a black jacket and dark jeans. The suspect was reportedly wearing a mask that made him look elderly, with a black Covid-style facemask over it.

The suspect displayed a firearm and is approximately 5’9″ tall and 160 pounds. He allegedly left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The police department had no additional updates as of Sunday afternoon.

The robbery did not result in any injuries. Officials are asking anyone with information or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact the Topsham Police Department, via the Sagadahoc Communications Center, at (207) 443 9711.

Members of the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department and Maine State Police also responded to assist with searching for the suspect. Members of the FBI have also been contacted, and are now assisting with the investigation, according to the release.

Police are releasing no further details at this time.

