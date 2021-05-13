BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys lacrosse team was ready Thursday night. So was its defense.

Behind a second half adjustment and a surge of goals from forward Sean Lyne, the Dragons knocked off the only remaining unbeaten team in Class A, topping Messalonskee 14-8.

“We knew this was our most important game of the season so far,” said Brunswick defensive captain Ethan Upham. “The boys were buzzing all day, we wanted this one badly.”

The Dragons provided a stellar defensive performance in the second half, allowing just one goal.

“We’ve always had a good rivalry with these guys (Messalonskee), so I just told our seniors this could be their last time ever playing against them,” said Brunswick head coach Jason Miller. “That was enough motivation in itself. This one feels good, the boys earned this one.”

After losing four starters to COVID-19 safety protocols earlier in the week, the Dragons had to shuffle their game plan just days before the game. Miller was quick to adjust on the fly.

“We’ve just been making the necessary changes and using the ‘next man up’ mentality,” said Miller, whose team improved to 6-1. “We have so much depth in our program, and it’s times like these where that really pays off.”

The Dragons’ lone loss of the season came in an 11-9 defeat to Yarmouth on May 4.

“We didn’t feel bad for ourselves or have our heads down, we used that experience to get better,” said Upham, who anchored the defense all night in the victory. “We all didn’t want to feel that same feeling again tonight.”

The Eagles were without senior captain Luke Buck, who was out with an injury, according to head coach Tom Sheridan. While it wasn’t the result they wanted, Sheridan knows his team will bounce back.

“We’ll be alright. That was a fantastic team we just played,” said Sheridan. “It’s good for us to experience something like this, and we’ll make the necessary adjustments and go from there next time.”

The Dragons took control in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 7-1 over the final two quarters.

“We just wanted it more than they did. We had the drive and executed,” said Putnam. “All the talk coming in was that they’re undefeated and we aren’t, and we did everything we could to ensure that would no longer be the case.”

The Dragons led 2-1 after the first quarter defensive battle. As the game wore on, the goals started piling up.

“We came out a little flat and didn’t play up to our standard early on,” said Miller. “We made the small but necessary adjustments as we went along and it clearly paid off.”

Lyne led all scorers with seven goals with none bigger than his sixth goal of the game, which pushed the Dragon lead back to three with just under a minute to go in the third.

“One thing we make sure we don’t do is take our foot off the gas, bad things can happen if we do that,” said Putnam.

Tommy Labbe added three goals for Brunswick, while Albert Putnam had two. Brunswick goalie Jake Reeves made nine saves.

Colby Taylor paced the balanced Messalonskee offense with three goals and Brady Brunelle added two. Goalie Ian McCurdy made four saves.

“Our motto this season has been to take each game one day at a time, but this one is going to give us all the confidence we could ask for,” added Miller. “I’m so proud of everyone who was involved tonight.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: