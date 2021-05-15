LISBON — Mason Booker picked up the win on the mound and helped his own cause at the plate with a double and driving in three runs as Lisbon defeated Dirigo 9-5 in baseball action Saturday.

Bryce Poulin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Caleb Philip had a pair of hits for Lisbon (6-2).

Wyatt Smith had a double for Dirigo with Derek Ducharme getting a hit and driving in a run for Dirigo (4-4).

EDWARD LITTLE 4, BRUNSWICK 1:The Red Eddies broke open the game in the top of the seventh in the win against the Dragons in Brunswick.

After Clay Robbins scored on a squeeze play to give EL a 2-1 lead, Patrick Anthoine drove in two with a double. Anthoine also had an RBI in the fifth inning. Alex Avila threw a complete game for the Red Eddies (6-3) striking out two, allowing six hits, and only throwing 64 pitches.

Decklin Lay had two hits and RBI for Brunswick (1-9) and Tom Harvey had two hits. Adam Nussbaum also threw a complete game, striking out three and walking three.

SOFTBALL

CAMDEN HILLS 9, MORSE 7: The Windjammers (2-0) scored five runs in the sixth inning to stun the Shipbuilders (4-4) in Camden.

Lillie Stone earned the win in relief for Camden, allowing just one base runner over the final three innings to shutdown Morse. Kyra Anderson, Alyssa Bland, and Brenna Malloy all ahd multiple hits for the Windjammers.

Gabby Walker took the loss for Morse, who’s offense was paced by Abby Carpenter, Brook Kulis, and Julia Goddard.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 9, LISBON 4:Emma Clukey, Autumn Freeman, and Gabbie Gallant each had three hits for the Falcons in a win over the Greyhounds in Rumford.

Cluckey had an RBI for Mountain Valley (3-6).

Lisbon pitcher Erica Hill had three hits at the plate in the losing effort while Emily Libby had a pair of hits. Lisbon (3-6) scored three times in the top of the sixth.

