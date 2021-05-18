BATH — Camdyn Johnson struck out 17 and allowed just three hits as the Morse softball team beat Mt. Ararat 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at McMann Complex
Johnson walked just two batters for the Shipbuilders (6-4). Abby Carpenter paced the Shipbuilders’ offense with a two-run double in the third inning to give Morse the lead for good.
Megan Reed took the loss for Mt. Ararat (2-6), allowing just four hits while striking out five and walking four.
MONMOUTH 10, RICHMOND 5: Grace Levesque doubled and tripled among three hits to lead the Mustangs to the victory in Richmond.
Erin Gosselin and Emma Johnson also had three hits apiece, while Gosselin had two doubles and Johnson had one. Maddie Herr had two hits and a double for Monmouth (10-2).
Richmond fell to 5-3.
BASEBALL
YARMOUTH 6, FREEPORT 0: Jake Gautreau pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as Yarmouth (8-2) shut out the Falcons (9-1) at Freeport.
Gautreau walked none and never went to a three-ball count.
Yarmouth provided Gautreau with a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then put it away with a three-run seventh.
Blaine Cockburn of Freeport walked four and struck out 10 in six innings.
