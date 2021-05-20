BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College announced on Thursday that Jason Archbell would not be returning as the head men’s lacrosse coach at the conclusion of the academic year.

Archbell is the fourth Bowdoin head coach to retire or leave the school in the past two months. Bowdoin men’s basketball coach Tim Gilbride and track and field coach Peter Slovenski are retiring. Bowdoin women’s basketball coach Adrienne Shibles left to become the head coach of the Dartmouth College women’s team.

“I am grateful for all that Jason has done for our men’s lacrosse program and campus community during his tenure as head coach of our program,” Bowdoin athletic director Tim White said in a statement.

Archbell went 57-55 in his tenure at Bowdoin, including going 12-5 in 2016, when he earned New England Small College Athletic Conference coach of the year honors.

“I’ve deeply appreciated my nine years as the head men’s lacrosse coach at Bowdoin,” said Archbell in a statement. “The players, their families, and our alumni have meant so much to me and my family. It’s difficult to express how much I will miss them and our interactions.”

Bowdoin plans to conduct a national search to look for his replacement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: