BRUNSWICK — Elizabeth Putnam scored three goals and had an assist to lead Brunswick past Morse 14-3 in girls lacrosse action Thursday.
Gia Guernelli had three goals and Kiki Densmore and Emily Cloutier each added two goals for the Dragons (6-3). Gwen Thom and Ella Gustafson each added one.
Mary LaRochelle paced Morse (2-7) with two goals and an assist, while Althea Rogenes added the other goal. Olivia Chabot made eight saves.
