TOPSHAM — Shea Farrell pitched a three-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the Mt. Ararat baseball team cruised to a 10-0 win over Morse on Friday.

Kobe Clark added three hits and three RBI for the Eagles (4-6), which broke the game open with an eight-run sixth.

The Shipbuilders fall to 3-7.

