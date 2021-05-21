TOPSHAM — Shea Farrell pitched a three-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the Mt. Ararat baseball team cruised to a 10-0 win over Morse on Friday.
Kobe Clark added three hits and three RBI for the Eagles (4-6), which broke the game open with an eight-run sixth.
The Shipbuilders fall to 3-7.
