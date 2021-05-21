Alice E. Lavoie 1953 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Alice (Collins) Lavoie passed away at her home on May 17, 2021. Alice was born in Dorchester, Mass. on May 28, 1953 to John and Elinor Collins. She was raised in Weymouth, Mass. with her many siblings. Alice worked at South Shore Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital as a licensed practicing nurse. She married William Lavoie in 1978 and they made their home in Sanford, Maine, before moving to Topsham, Maine, in 1985. She worked in the school cafeteria for many years and then Shaw’s Supermarkets. Alice is survived by her husband of 42 years, William; her three children, Robert Lavoie and his wife Laura and their son Louis; Elizabeth McDaniel and her husband Mark and their daughter Anna; and Theresa McCartney and her husband Dennis and their children, Leroy and Beatrice. She also leaves her sisters Mary, Frances and Katherine, and her brothers Michael, William and Patrick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Christina; and her parents. Alice’s favorite pastime was spending the day with her grandchildren. She could always be found teaching them how to cook, working in the garden or watching their many sports activities. She enjoyed reading, gardening, bingo and playing cards. Alice and William spent time driving across the country to Oregon twice to see the country and visit their family. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated, 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Pleasant St. in Brunswick. Internment will follow at St. John Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Ste. 300 Topsham, ME 04086

