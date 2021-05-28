BATH — Chase Nicolino lined an RBI single to spark a two-run second inning and Gabe Aucoin drove in an insurance run in the fifth as Morse defeated Mt. Ararat 3-2 in baseball action Friday.

Aucoin threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks, and also led Morse (4-9) with three hits.

Mt. Ararat falls to 4-9.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, BRUNSWICK 5: The Red Eddies (9-5) scored four runs in the first inning and staved off a late rally by the Dragons (1-13) in Auburn.

Winning pitcher Drew Smith got the scoring started with a two-run double.

Campbell Cassidy pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Sam Masse hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for Brunswick.

LISBON 9, HALL-DALE 1: The Bulldogs (5-9) scored first but ultimately fell to the Greyhounds (11-2) at Lisbon.

Nick Ferrence earned the win on the mound for Lisbon striking out six, then was followed by Hunter Brissette, who gave up just two hits in relief. Ferrence also scored two runs on offense and notched a triple.

Max Byron went two-for-four at the plate for Hall-Dale and took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

BRUNSWICK 8, EDWARD LITTLE 6: Ellie Sullivan had two hits and two RBI and Blake Austin finished with two hits and two runs scored as the Dragons (9-4) built an 8-0 lead and held off the Red Eddies (6-7) in Auburn.

Maddie Emmert scored two runs and drove in two for Edward Little, which got two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

MORSE 15, MT. ARARAT 3: Camdyn Johnson blasted two home runs in a big win for the Shipbuilders (8-4) against the Eagles (3-9) in Bath.

Abby Carpenter and Haley Jackson also hit homers for Morse, with Carpenter adding a double. Caitlin Bradford and Anastasia Franz tallied two hits each.

Jaden Lohr led Mt. Ararat with a pair of doubles. Bri Hunter and Jaimey Weidner each had a base hit.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GREELY 12, FREEPORT 6: Carly Ferentz put in four goals for the Rangers (8-2) as they took down the Falcons (8-2) in Cumberland.

Elsa Dean-Muncie and Lauren Dennen each finished with three goals, with Dean-Muncie adding two assists. Samantha Goldburg had a goal and two assists, and Abby Taylor also scored.

Meredith Feller led Freeport with four goals. Aynslie Decker and Megan Driscoll got a goal apiece.

