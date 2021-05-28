BRUNSWICK — When the Leavitt track and field teams broke their huddle prior to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet Friday afternoon, it screamed out one word.

Dominate.

Then, the Hornets went out and did just that, sweeping the KVAC small-medium school meet.

“The whole team was super excited throughout the whole day,” said Leavitt’s Margo Kenyon, who won three events. “We had the plan to go out here today and dominate, and we did. … The past couple of meets we felt like we’ve been getting geared up and hitting our stride for this exact moment.”

Kenyon won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to help Leavitt girls secure the title.

The Hornets beat runnerup Morse by 46 points, 195-149. Lincoln Academy took third with 135 points, Erskine Academy (48.5) was fourth, and Nokomis (42.5) followed in fifth.

On the boys side, Leavitt dominated the competition, finishing with 269 points. Morse (170) placed second, while Nokomis (74), Lincoln Academy (51) and Erskine (8) followed.

“We were feeling great as a team coming into today (Friday) and felt good about our chances,” said Morse co-head coach Brett Luchies. “We came up a little short in some places, but everyone involved in Morse track should be proud of their performance today.”

Morse senior Connor Freeman — who won the 1,600-meter run — agreed.

“The team has been working so hard all season, it’s nice to see those results pay off in an event like this one,” said Freeman. “I know some are disappointed with how today went as a whole, but we have a lot of runners moving onto states.”

Added Morse runner Liam Scanlon, who won the boys 3,200-meters: “I feel like this was a great moment for the Morse track program. Our team was anticipating today knowing that we had a chance to place well in a lot of different areas.”

The Leavitt boys gained an advantage in the field events, particularly the discus, where it placed five of the top six finishes.

“We all thrive off each other,” said Tom Casey of Leavitt, who finished third in the discus. “When one of us is on, the rest of us seem to be, too.”

Casey also won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet.

“Confidence is key in events like these, as long as my confidence remains high I know I’ll be alright,” he said.

Though Erskine wasn’t as big in numbers as their competitors, it made the most of its opportunities.

“We know what our strengths and weaknesses are, which is key for a smaller team like us,” said Riley Reitchel of Erskine Academy, who placed top three in three separate events. “Our team scores don’t show it, but we have a lot of individuals on our team with tons of talent.”

Next up after the KVAC meet is the state championships, which are scheduled June 5.

“It seems like this season flew by, but this is what I and the whole team have been working for this entire season. I’m excited,” said Reitchel.

Added Scanlon, of Morse: “I think that having some experience at states will be so beneficial to a lot of us at Morse, this is going to be a new experience for a lot of athletes across the state.

