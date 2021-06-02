Alicia LaFosse’s class at Fisher Mitchell Elementary School in Bath recently practiced atlatl spear throwing technique using a cardboard javelin on a rope tied between two trees. The activity was part of the students’ study of the indigenous Wabanaki tribe. “When the day came for actually using the atlatl the kids were very excited,” said LaFosse. “With perseverance and many tries, students began to launch the spear further and further and with better accuracy. Even though only one student hit the target, most of the students did not give up. I think that activities like these are perfect opportunities for knowing that, with practice and a growth mindset, everyone can make progress.”

