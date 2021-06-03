David Russell Sparks Sr. 1934 – 2021 TOPSHAM – David Russell Sparks Sr., Husband, father, grandfather, brother, good friend and neighbor. David Sparks passed away with hospice and comfort care at his home after a brief illness May 28, 2021. A talented artist, bird carver and boat builder, he based his paintings on the beautiful coast of Maine as well as all the places that he and his wife Sarah traveled over the many happy years of their marriage. He was born Oct. 18, 1934 to Marie Russell Merriman Sparks and William M. Sparks Sr. He spent most of his life in Harpswell in a home on the coast that he and Sarah built together. Recently, they had moved to Topsham to be nearer to medical care. After college, he and his brother, Bill, continued to own and operate Sparks Plumbing and Heating that was founded by their grandfather and father in the 1940’s. David served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Kellogg Congregational Church, the Merriconeag Grange, the Masons and a cause dearest to his heart, the Harpswell Neck Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept. as a captain. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sarah Alexander Coffin Sparks; two sons, David Sparks Jr. and Jeffrey Sparks, two stepsons, Jon “Buff” Coffin and Brian Coffin and his wife Marie Plourde Coffin; a brother, William Sparks Jr.; and several grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Sparks Reid, who passed away July 2020. A celebration of his life will be announced later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the: Harpswell Neck Fire Dept. PO Box 8 Harpswell, ME 04079

