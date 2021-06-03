George H. Beaulieu 1926 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – George H. Beaulieu died peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta with his wife, three youngest daughters, and spouses by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Henri and Yvonne; his sister Lorette Lamarre; and many other family and friends. He was born in Brunswick August 6, 1926 where he grew up until being drafted in the Army in 1944. He served in Germany during WWII as a driver often transporting General Patton. In 1946 he was honorably discharged and returned home. In October 1949 married Louise Messier, his wife of 71 years. Upon his return to the area, he worked for a few local companies before starting his 30-year career as a civilian employee for the Brunswick Naval Air Station. After retiring at age 55, he began his second career driving for Maine Line Tours and for a local limousine service, which he did for fun and thoroughly enjoyed. After finally retiring, he and his wife spent the winters in Florida for 13 years with their daughter Lisa and her family. In his younger years, he had several hobbies including boxing with his friends, coaching and playing hockey; playing golf, woodworking; cribbage, and playing cards with his family and neighbors. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Lodge, and a member of St. John’s Parish. He is survived by his wife; his sister Suzanne Blier of Mississippi; his daughter Joyce and her husband Mike Moultis of Texas (grandsons Colin and Bryan); son Kenneth and his wife Peggy of Florida (Sandra and Corey); his daughter Lisa and her husband David Edwards of South Carolina (Jessica and Sarah); Mary and her husband Jim Michaud of Topsham (Haley and Dylan); and Nancy and her husband Barry Dano of Portland (Dustin, Meghan and Whitney); along with six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Parish (St. Charles) in Brunswick. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at a future date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maine Veterans Home in Augusta online at mainevets.org or by calling 207.430.4484

