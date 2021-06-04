Maine State Music Theatre’s collaboration with Portland Stage continues with two co-productions this summer season – “The Everly Brothers” on July 23-25 at Bowdoin College’s Pickard Theater and “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show” on Aug. 6-29 at Portland Stage in Portland.

“The Everly Brothers” features Ben Hope and Eric Anthony performing the music of the popular American rock ‘n’ roll duo. The Everly Brothers’ style of harmonizing and steel-string acoustic guitar influenced a generation of country rockers and made famous dozens of hits including “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes “Ring of Fire,” a musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. Maine native Scott Moreau performs more than two dozen classic hits, including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” as well as the title tune. The talented cast paints a musical salute to a music legend.

Tickets to both productions are on sale for subscribers now and to the general public starting June 8.

Tickets range from $50 to $60 for “The Everly Brothers” and can be purchased at msmt.org or by calling (207) 725-8769.

For “Ring of Fire,” tickets range from $44 to $70 and can be purchased at portlandstage.org or by calling (207) 774-0465.

