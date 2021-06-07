President Biden has proposed $6 trillion, over 10 years, for the benefit and improvement of infrastructure, education and health for a large part of our nation. That budget would be less than three percent of our gross national product over that period.

How many thriving businesses or corporations or educational or health institutions allocate less than 3 percent of their total annual income to the strengthening or expansion of their structures and improvement of their operations?

Spencer Apollonio

Boothbay Harbor

