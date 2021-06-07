President Biden has proposed $6 trillion, over 10 years, for the benefit and improvement of infrastructure, education and health for a large part of our nation. That budget would be less than three percent of our gross national product over that period.
How many thriving businesses or corporations or educational or health institutions allocate less than 3 percent of their total annual income to the strengthening or expansion of their structures and improvement of their operations?
Spencer Apollonio
Boothbay Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland to host Fourth of July fireworks
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s economic development director steps down after a dozen years
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Public Library launches summer reading
-
Times Record Opinion
Davies integral to Brunswick clinic; Support telehealth services
-
Business
Lawsuit seeks to split upcoming power line ballot question into three issues
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.