FALMOUTH — Sam Kidder’s two-out, two-run triple broke a tie in the bottom of the fourth inning and fifth-ranked Falmouth defeated No. 12 Biddeford 5-3 in a Class A South Round of 16 baseball game Monday.

Kidder struck out his first two at-bats against Tigers starter Brady Ham, but he broke a 3-3 tie with a deep drive to center field that scored Sean Dilworth and Ethan Hendry.

Falmouth (14-3) went up 3-0 in the second as Patrick Gill tripled and scored on a wild pitch, a second run scored on an error and with runners on the corners, Peter McCluskey stole home on an attempted pick-off throw to first.

Biddeford (7-10) rallied against Falmouth starter Bennett Smith in the third as Ashton Crowell hit an RBI single and another run scored on a ground ball.

The Tigers tied it in the fourth on another run-scoring ground ball, but Kidder answered in the bottom half.

Brennan Rumpf pitched the seventh and set the Tigers down in order for the save.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, SANFORD 5: A run-scoring single from Richard Gilboy and a two-run double by Ryan Thurber staked the sixth-seeded Red Riots (12-5) to 3-0 first-inning in beating the 11th-seeded Spartans (5-8) in a Class A South opening-round matchup at South Portland.

South Portland added a pair of runs in the third inning, but Sanford cut the margin with four runs in the top of the fifth, featuring RBI hits from Dan Williams and Caden Fontaine.

Pinch-runner Alex Domingos scored an insurance run on a Andrew Heffernan squeeze to extend the lead to two runs, and Tim Curley scored in top of the seventh for the Spartans, who left the tying run on base.

SOFTBALL

BIDDEFORD 10, BONNY EAGLE 3: The second-seeded Tigers (14-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away with seven runs in the fifth, highlighted by a home run by Chantelle Bouchard as they downed the 15th-seeded Scots (1-11) in a Class A South opening round game at Biddeford.

Hannah Gosselin, Alexis Libby and Charlotte Donovan each had run-scoring doubles in Biddeford’s fifth-inning rally.

Meaghan Champagne and Emma Burham provided RBI hits for Bonny Eagle as they scored three runs in the sixth.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GORHAM 12, SANFORD 2: Miranda Chasse had four goals to lead seven scorers for the seventh-seeded Rams (4-8) as they cruised past the 10th-seeded Spartans (3-8) in a Class A South prelim at Gorham.

Hannah Bickford had a pair of goals for Gorham.

Brooke Guimond stopped four shots for the Rams, who will face #2 Scarborugh at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

BONNY EAGLE 18, SOUTH PORTLAND 8: Elizabeth Forestiere had all of her seven goals in the second half as the ninth-seeded Scots (6-7) scored 12 goals in the second half to beat ninth-seeded Red Riots (4-8) at Standish.

Lily Perkins had six goals and an assist for Bonny Eagle, and Gretchen Biegel added four goals and an assist.

Katie von Seggern led South Portland with three goals, Anne von Seegern and Barrett Backmen added two goals apiece and Bella Schifano also scored.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 15, MASSABESIC 4: Brady Demers scored five goals as the No. 8 Red Riots (2-11) grabbed a 9-3 halftime advantage and cruised past the ninth-seeded Mustangs (3-10) in a Class A South opening-round matchup at South Portland.

Cullen Adams had three goals for South Portland, and Brady Frank and Tobey Lappin each scored twice.

The Red Riots will travel to face top-seeded Berwick Academy in a Class A South quarter on Wednesday.

