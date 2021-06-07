A man driving a motorcycle was killed and his female passenger seriously injured after their bike collided with a car near the 1900 block of Broadway in South Portland on Monday night, police said.

The operator, a 52-year-old man, will not be identified until his next of kin are notified, Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said in a news release. His passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition late Monday night.

The pair were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the exit 3 ramp of I-295 around 6 p.m. when it crashed into the car. Both riders were wearing helmets, but were thrown to the ground.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Kia sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

