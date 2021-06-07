A man driving a motorcycle was killed and his female passenger seriously injured after their bike collided with a car near the 1900 block of Broadway in South Portland on Monday night, police said.
The operator, a 52-year-old man, will not be identified until his next of kin are notified, Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said in a news release. His passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition late Monday night.
The pair were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on the exit 3 ramp of I-295 around 6 p.m. when it crashed into the car. Both riders were wearing helmets, but were thrown to the ground.
The 24-year-old male driver of the Kia sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Class of ’21 has rallied in the face of uncertainty
-
Local Elections
Election Day arrives in cities and towns across Maine
-
Editorials
Our View: Data center brings Millinocket into information economy
-
Times Record Opinion
Jase Graves: Teach a man to fish, or not
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Background check bill would save lives, prevent future tragedies in Maine