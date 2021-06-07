‘Into the Deep’

1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 70 Falmouth St., Portland, $5.50, $6. usm.maine.edu/planet

After a lengthy pandemic hiatus, Southworth Planetarium has safely reopened and is presenting several weekday shows in its full-dome theater of wonderment. “Into The Deep” is a fascinating voyage to the mysterious ocean bottom. You’ll encounter otherworldly life forms and see underwater volcanoes, mountain ranges and incredible trenches. Other shows on the schedule include Dinosaurs at Dusk, Hubble Vision and Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast.

2nd Friday ArtWalk

4 -7 p.m. Friday. Downtown Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org

Brunswick Downtown Association thinks its town is pretty nifty and is inviting the rest of us to the season-opening 2nd Friday ArtWalk. As you stroll around downtown, you’ll find local artists selling art and other creations and hear musical performances. The monthly art walks run through September, and for this one, the entertainers scheduled are Watersong Music, Dan Possumato and David Bullard. Artists include Catherine Worthing (painted, pieced and stitched textile art), Greg Mason Burns (abstract paintings) and Lindy Sklover (modern vintage jewerly), among several others.

Bob Marley

6 and 8:15 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The Elm, 21 College Ave., Waterville, $34.50. eventbrite.com

For a wacky night in Waterville, grab your tickets and head to The Elm for a side-splitting set from Maine’s king of comedy, Bob Marley. He kept us laughing throughout the pandemic with his video posts, and now that things are starting to open back up, here’s a chance to be cracked up in person. This is the guy who once made it into the Guinness World Record book for longest standup performance by performing for a staggering 40 hours. He’s got plenty of jokes!

Hamilton House

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $15, $13 seniors, $7 for students and ages 6 to 12, free for under 5. historicnewengland.org

Whether you appreciate the history of old homes or are just looking for an interesting excursion, set your sights on South Berwick for 45-minute guided tour of Hamilton House. It’s a stunning Georgian mansion built in 1785 that overlooks the Salmon Falls River. Originally home to the Wabanaki, the site was bought by merchant Jonathan Hamilton for his shipping business back in the 18th century and was farmed by the Goodwin family in the 19th century. While in South Berwick, you might also consider a visit to the Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum at 5 Portland St. Both spots require advance reservations.

