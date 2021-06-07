‘Into the Deep’
1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 70 Falmouth St., Portland, $5.50, $6. usm.maine.edu/planet
After a lengthy pandemic hiatus, Southworth Planetarium has safely reopened and is presenting several weekday shows in its full-dome theater of wonderment. “Into The Deep” is a fascinating voyage to the mysterious ocean bottom. You’ll encounter otherworldly life forms and see underwater volcanoes, mountain ranges and incredible trenches. Other shows on the schedule include Dinosaurs at Dusk, Hubble Vision and Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast.
2nd Friday ArtWalk
4 -7 p.m. Friday. Downtown Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org
Brunswick Downtown Association thinks its town is pretty nifty and is inviting the rest of us to the season-opening 2nd Friday ArtWalk. As you stroll around downtown, you’ll find local artists selling art and other creations and hear musical performances. The monthly art walks run through September, and for this one, the entertainers scheduled are Watersong Music, Dan Possumato and David Bullard. Artists include Catherine Worthing (painted, pieced and stitched textile art), Greg Mason Burns (abstract paintings) and Lindy Sklover (modern vintage jewerly), among several others.
Bob Marley
6 and 8:15 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The Elm, 21 College Ave., Waterville, $34.50. eventbrite.com
For a wacky night in Waterville, grab your tickets and head to The Elm for a side-splitting set from Maine’s king of comedy, Bob Marley. He kept us laughing throughout the pandemic with his video posts, and now that things are starting to open back up, here’s a chance to be cracked up in person. This is the guy who once made it into the Guinness World Record book for longest standup performance by performing for a staggering 40 hours. He’s got plenty of jokes!
Hamilton House
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $15, $13 seniors, $7 for students and ages 6 to 12, free for under 5. historicnewengland.org
Whether you appreciate the history of old homes or are just looking for an interesting excursion, set your sights on South Berwick for 45-minute guided tour of Hamilton House. It’s a stunning Georgian mansion built in 1785 that overlooks the Salmon Falls River. Originally home to the Wabanaki, the site was bought by merchant Jonathan Hamilton for his shipping business back in the 18th century and was farmed by the Goodwin family in the 19th century. While in South Berwick, you might also consider a visit to the Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum at 5 Portland St. Both spots require advance reservations.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: June 9-19
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: June 9-19
-
The Forecaster
Portland to host Fourth of July fireworks
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s economic development director steps down after a dozen years
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.