The Wiscasset School Department will dismiss students at noon due to rising temperatures on Monday.
The Wiscasset Airport reported a temperature of 84 degrees Fahrenheit and 59% humidity at about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures rose to about 90 degrees by 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service also issued an air quality alert for coastal York, coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and coastal Waldo counties, which will last from 11 am. to 11 p.m. Monday. The service said the heat and humidity are expected to “exacerbate the impacts of the higher pollution levels.”
“The Maine Department of Environmental Protection recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects,” the advisory from the National Weather Service reads. “People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma and or heart disease.”
Brunswick School Department Superintendent Phil Potenziano told The Times Record school nurses are “helping to ensure we are maintaining safety protocols related to the heat,” but the district isn’t planning on sending students home early.
Regional School Unit 1, covering Bath, Arrowsic, Woolwich and Phippsburg, Georgetown Central School, and West Bath schools weren’t planning to dismiss students early as of Monday morning.
