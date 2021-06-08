The Maine Legislature failed to advance L.D. 816, a bill that would have allowed Maine to join the National Popular Vote compact. If you care about your vote for president being relevant, this should matter to you.
With the National Popular Vote in place there would be no more “battleground” states and no more second-place winners. Whoever secures the most votes nationally would win the presidency.
The National Popular Vote will not eliminate the Electoral College, nor is it unconstitutional. Candidates will campaign in all 50 states instead of only a handful of states. Every person’s voice becomes relevant.
Participation in our democracy is enhanced when citizens know their votes count, as evidenced by higher turnout in battleground states.
This is a nonpartisan issue, which is why Maine’s League of Women Voters strongly supports this effort. Learn more at nationalpopularvote.com.
Mary Ann Larson
Cumberland
