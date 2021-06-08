BRUNSWICK — Riley McAllister hit a three-run home run to lead the Brunswick softball team to a 14-2 Class A North preliminary round win over Cony on Tuesday afternoon.

McAllister drove in four runs, along with Gabby Swain, who walked it off in the 5th inning with an RBI single to end the game. Sullivan struck out 11 and allowed just one hit, which came in the first inning. Blake Austin drove in two, including on an RBI triple.

CAPE ELIZABETH 22, FREEPORT 0: Julia Torre had three hits and four RBIs as the Capers (13-0) used a 13-run third inning to pull away from the Falcons (4-11) in a Class B South prelim game at Cape Elizabeth.

Anna Cornell pitched three innings for the win, giving up one hit, no earned runs, and striking out eight. She also hit a home run.

MORSE 15, WELLS 1: Abby Carpenter hit a three-run home run and drove in five overall as the No. 3 Shipbuilders cruised to a Class B South preliminary win over the No. 14 Warriors in Bath.

Hailie Johnson hit a three-run home run, and Julia Goddard had three singles. Camdyn Johnson earned the win, striking out 11 on one hit and no walks.

BASEBALL

FREEPORT 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Nathan Abbott needed to throw just 45 pitches in a five-inning complete gem as the Falcons rolled in a Class B South prelim game.

Abbott helped his own cause with two hits. Anthony Panciocco led Freeport with two doubles, while Elias Thomas also doubled.

Caleb Michlon had two doubles for Fryeburg and Tommy Ontergeo hit a couple of singles.

GREELY 4, MORSE 3: Brady Nolin pitched a complete game and allowed just five hits as the No. 2 Rangers edged the No. 15 Shipbuilders in a Class B South preliminary game in Cumberland.

The Rangers scored four runs in the 6th to take the lead for good. Gabe Auction got the loss despite allowing no hits, but allowed four runs and walked five.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BRUNSWICK 10, GARDINER/HALL-DALE 5: Emily Cloutier scored eight goals to help carry the Dragons (9-4) past Gardiner/Hall-Dale in a Class A opening round game in Brunswick.

Cloutier’s final goal was the 100th of her high school career. Delia Braillard and Kelsie Carlton each added a goal for Brunswick, who got six saves in goal from Alamea McCarthy.

Natalie Fossett paced the Tigers with two goals, while Averi Baker, Lilly Diversi, and Emma Bourquet had one apiece.

